CALVIN MARIE DUKES
1923 - 2020
Mrs. Calvin Marie Dukes went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 24, 2020.

She was born October 31, 1923 in Bonham, Texas. Upon graduating from Dunbar H.S in Temple, she attended Paul Quinn College and graduated from Tillotson College with a B.S in education and a master's from Texas Southern University. Her first teaching job was with Bryan ISD. She taught Home Economics at Moore H.S in Waco and Douglas Junior High in San Antonio, and Adult ED at St. Philips College's evening program. She retired as the SAISD home economics curriculum specialist. She is preceded in death by parents Reverend and Mrs. J.L Alexander, sisters Hazel Miller, and Gloria Willis. Widowed by first husband H.L Gentry, second husband Ralph Dukes Jr.

She is survived by only child Hayman L Gentry Jr and daughter in law Mae Gentry, grandchildren Tierney, Anthony, and Trey.

She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. A member of Bethel AME Church and served as trustee and class leader.

Viewing begins at 9am, services follow at 11am at Lewis Funeral Home Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
09:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
