Canda "Corie" Fuhrmann Boldt was lifted into the light to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Her favorite day: God's Day. She was born on October 3, 1965 to Canda Turner and Carl "Skip" Fuhrmann, Jr. in New York City, New York. Corie graduated from Alamo Heights High School and attended Texas A&M University before graduating from the McCombs Business School at the University of Texas at Austin with a Marketing degree.

Corie was a beautiful believer in God and a strong member of the St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Her life motto when faced with difficulty was "strike it down by the blood of Jesus" and when she couldn't understand what God was giving her she would sing "Hakuna Matata".

Corie was an extraordinary entrepreneur. In her early thirties, she was producing over 50,000 flower bows a year under the company name: Mamabug. In her forties, she was an active, high-energy realtor and established a successful company in 2011, CORIE PROPERTIES, LLC. Corie was a proud Platinum top 50 Realtor © for over ten years in San Antonio. She was a past President of the Women's Council of Realtors and received the Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2013. Corie was a member of the San Antonio Board of Realtors, the Texas Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of Professional Women.

Corie was a proud member of Zeta Tau Alpha, Cancer Center Council, Wings, the San Antonio Country Club, the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, friends of hospice and a new member of the Green Hand Garden Club. She was Woman of the Year in 2012 for the Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society.

Corie lived her life through faith, hope and love. She spread her light to every single person she met and made a point to know them personally.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl I. "Skip" Fuhrmann, Jr.. She is survived by her husband, Fred G. Hutt, her children, Hunter Wallace Boldt and Samantha Megan Boldt, her mother, Canda Turner Plunkett and husband Lewin, her brother Carl I. " Triple" Fuhrmann III and wife, Joy, her sister Elizabeth (Lisa) Turner Nash and husband, Elliot. She is also survived by her stepmother, Laney Fuhrmann, half brothers and sisters Devon Byrd, Rebecca Murillo and Ryan Fuhrmann, and her stepchildren Sam, Jane and Isabel Hutt, and her wonderful nieces and nephews and her beautifully strong and loving friends.

CELEBRATION OF CORIE'S LIFE WILL BE HELD

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 3, 2020

ST. ANDREW'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

722 ROBINHOOD PLACE, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78209

5:00 P.M.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, maximum occupancy is 300, social distancing will be in placed and masks are required. There will be a very limited overflow area due to guidelines and restrictions. To safely attend her service, you may watch the livestreaming from the church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/StAndrews09 .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or a charity of your choice.

