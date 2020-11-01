Candelaria M. Balderas, age 79, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Gregorio and Catarina Moreno; brother, Ramon Moreno. Survived by husband, Tomas H. Balderas; sons, Tomas Balderas, Jr. (Celia), David Balderas (Margie); daughters, Lucinda Balderas, Virginia Olvera (Robert) and Linda Vidal (Eric); brother, Juan Moreno (Estela); five grandchildren and three great granddaughters. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Timothy's Catholic Church volunteer, La Vela Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister, Religion Educator, Choir, Parish Council. Her roles included President, Treasurer and coordinator of fundraiser events. She was employed with the Senior Citizen Nutrition Program and Parish Office under direction of 10 Priests. Recipient of the Lumen Gentium Award presented by the Archdiocese of San Antonio. She earned her G. E. D. in 1981 at the age of 40. Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Procession will depart the funeral home, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Interment San Fernando Cemetery II.