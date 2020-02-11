Home

On February 7, 2020, the heavens gained a beautiful angel when Candelaria Peña of La Rosita, Doctor Gonzalez, N.L., Mexico, passed away at age 93.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulalio Elizondo and Rafaela Villarreal, six brothers and two sisters. She is survived by two siblings, Santos Bosques and Eulalio Elizondo; four children, Raul (Lisa), Rogelio (Diane), Elisa (Pat), and Rosalinda; grandchildren Michael, Bianca (Justin), Lysette, George, Ashlee, Ilana (Joseph), Sara, Carlos, Lucas, and Gabriel; and great-granddaughter Julia.

Candelaria was a dedicated mother and grandmother who often showed her love for others through cooking and storytelling. Her strength and tenacity is exemplified by virtue of those she left behind and their continued admiration of her legacy.

As a young newly arrived immigrant, Candelaria's work ethic and resilience motivated her as she raised her four children. A devout Catholic, she leaned on her faith to guide her through good times and bad. Without complaint, she never hesitated to put her children first and ensure they had everything they needed to succeed. Around her, everything was possible.

A longtime resident of the West Side of San Antonio, she served as a sounding board and confidant for her beloved neighbors. She often provided advice and support to others within the community, wearing many hats such as plumber, cook, gardener, and all around do-it-yourself superwoman.

She found great joy in carrying out traditions, including Sunday brunch at her house, tamaladas every Christmas Eve, and a special Lenten dinner during Holy Week.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and friends for her love, guidance and faith.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Visitation 5:00 P.M.

Rosary: 7:00 P.M.

The Angelus Funeral Home

1119 N St. Mary's

San Antonio, TX 78215

Thursday February 13, 2020

Funeral Mass: 10:00am

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2114 W. Houston St

San Antonio, TX 78207

Interment will follow in

Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi Marian

Condolences may be sent to the Peña family at

www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2020
