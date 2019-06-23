|
|
February 2, 1940 - June 12, 2019
Candelario R. Treviño, 79, passed away on June 12, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1940 in Santa Maria, Texas to Francisco Treviño and Gregoria Ramon Treviño. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Treviño-Watkins (Calvin), Michael Anthony Treviño (Maricela) and Candelario S. Treviño Jr. (Natalie A); grandchildren, Victoria Cardenas Mabry (William), Michael Joshua Treviño, Justice Anthony Treviño, Xavier James Treviño, Mia Isabella Vera and Maxim Candelario Treviño; brothers, Frank Treviño, Jose Angel Treviño and Oscar Treviño; sisters, Magdalene Treviño, Irene Treviño, Rosalinda Treviño and Hortencia Treviño.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 Military Drive West, San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4222 S.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78227 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter 3 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019