Carl Albert "CA" McGhee Jr.
Carl Albert "CA" McGhee Jr. born on August 9, 1936 was called home by our Lord on September 8, 2020 at the age of 84. CA worked at CPS Energy-Electric Department for 35 years.Preceding him in death, his father, Carl Sr., mother, Margaret, his wife, Laura McGhee. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Bobby McGhee (Kim), his daughters, Kimberley McGhee Miller (John), Dawn McGhee Villalobos (Gerald), and son, Jay McGhee (Abigail); his grandsons, Wyatt Miller, Hunter McGhee (Shelby), his granddaughter, Braden McGhee; and his great grandson Hudson McGhee, his brother, John McGhee (Elaine), and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South:Visitation on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:30pm-7:30pm and Funeral Services Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00am,

Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.Following CDC safety, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. There will be limited seating (40) for Chapel Visitation/ (40) Chapel Funeral Service. Visitors over the maximum allowed may remain in their cars and use the outdoor screen, or you may go to the website for live streaming. Graveside service will have no occupancy limit.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
