Rev. Dr. Carl Alvin Fredrickson's baptism, confirmed each day of his life, is now complete in the resurrection of Christ Jesus. We rejoice in God's grace! Carl died peacefully on January 9, 2020. Born on May 16, 1930 in Escanaba, Michigan to Swedish immigrants Charles A. and Signe M. (Moberg) Fredrickson, he was the third of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Margit Timan (Andrew), Ida Fletcher (Charles), and Karen Mattonen (Hugo). After graduation from Escanaba Senior High School and a year of college, Carl enlisted in the US Air Force. Following his three-year enlistment, he returned to college, receiving a BA in Economics at Olivet College, Olivet, MI. Within a few years, Carl heeded God's call into ministry, enrolling in Augustana Seminary in Rock Island, IL. In 1961, he was ordained by the Augustana Lutheran Church with his class in Seattle, Washington. Among his varied and international calls were serving as a missionary in Uruguay, South America, as the first non-Icelandic pastor at a congregation in Selkirk, Canada, in urban ministry in El Paso, TX, a mission congregation in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and a rural congregation in Killdeer, North Dakota. Carl returned to Latino ministry in 1979 in San Antonio, TX; primarily as chaplain at Lutheran General when he also completed a Doctor of Ministry degree. His final call was to St. John's Lutheran Church in Bishop, TX. In retirement, Carl continued serving the Church as transitional pastor in parishes in Las Vegas, NV, Yuma and Phoenix, AZ, and congregations in South Texas including Weslaco, Mission, and San Antonio. Carl loved opportunities to meet new people. He lived a generous life with a passionate commitment to social ministry. He is greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his ex-wife Clara Fredrickson, and his love in his later years, Ann Donhowe; and his loving family: Rev. Charles (Elizabeth) Fredrickson, Signe Fredrickson, and Sara (Michael) Bassett; and grandchildren: Mari, Anna, Lilly, Mariah and her wife Mercedes; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held after worship on what would have been his 90th birthday, May 16, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm at MacArthur Park Lutheran Church, San Antonio, TX. Carl will be interred in a private ceremony at Gardens of Rest Memorial Park, Escanaba, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, 700 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, or the Southwestern Texas Synod (Memo - Latino Ministry), 1090 Oestreich Drive, Seguin, TX 78155, or a congregation or .