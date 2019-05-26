|
|
September 28, 1928 - April 28, 2019
Carl Crawford Mengden, 'Bud', was born in Houston on September 28, 1928 to the late Eugenia Crawford and Walter H. Mengden, Sr.
Carl was a true Southern Gentleman, a fourth- generation Houstonian and a direct descendant of the Crawford/Rugeley pioneer family of the Republic of Texas. He is a graduate of the Kinkaid School where he met his wife of 65 years, Ann Collette. Not surprisingly he was voted 'Most Popular Senior' at Kinkaid. Carl earned a BBA from the University of Texas where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. A veteran of the Korean War, Carl served as a Lieutenant in the Navy under Admiral Wilson. Following the war, he worked as an independent oil operator.
In 1961, Carl moved his family to their hilltop home on the Lucky L Ranch in Comfort, TX. He and his wife raised their three children there along with the care of their beloved nanny, Esperanza and her late husband, Alberto, their ranch foreman. Their ranch was home to a variety of loved pets including horses, cows, deer, sheep, pigs, armadillos, skunks, owls and countless cats and dogs. Carl managed a large turkey ranch averaging 150,000 birds a year. He also raised cattle and Barbados sheep. Later he cultivated the organic Gourmet Garlic for Central Market. An avid tennis player, he built a tennis court on his hilltop and co-founded the Hill Country Racquet Club. Along with Hondo Crouch, Carl founded the Comfort Little Theatre where he performed comedy acts.
Carl gave his time and talents to local civic, school, church and philanthropic organizations. Throughout his life, he was a devout Catholic and an active parishioner. After the flood of '88, he opened his home to those affected, helped restore the Sacred Heart Church and designed their new Sanctuary Crucifix. Carl collected 'how to' books as he enjoyed working with his hands whether building, planting, or restoring antiques like his treasured Jaguar and Rolls Royce. His desire to learn new things lasted into his eighties when he participated in a Rice University think tank.
Carl had a contagious smile, a great sense of humor and a gift for storytelling. He was never happier than when surrounded by friends, family and a canine companion. Although his primary residence was in the Hill Country, Carl maintained a residence and rental homes in Houston. He loved to dance and was a long time member of Allegro and Revelers. He enjoyed cooking elaborate meals and entertaining friends. He was fortunate to have traveled extensively around the world with his family.
Carl discovered a talent late in life that became his true passion - painting. Using a variety of mediums, he painted countless 'masterpieces,' even winning 1st place at the Starving Artist Show. Along with renowned Hill Country artist Nellie Buel, he co-founded the Comfort Art Gallery. One of his greatest joys was sharing his artwork with family and friends. His paintings are hanging in homes across the country. His religious artwork is displayed at the Village of Incarnate Word.
Carl was blessed with a long and healthy life. After quitting smoking and drinking, he assisted others in their desire to lead healthier lives.
As his eyesight and memory diminished, Carl and his wife moved into the Village of Incarnate Word where he was affectionately referred to as 'the Greeter.'
Carl waged a long battle with dementia but remained true to his gregarious and fun loving nature until the end. The family would like to express their unending gratitude to the Village of Incarnate Word religious community and staff as well as John Esquivel, all of whom gave their loving care to Carl.
Carl peacefully passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by his wife and three children. He is survived by his wife, Ann Collette; three children, Michael Crawford Mengden (Bridget), Susan Collette Mengden (Peter Ellis), Cathy Mengden Dohnalek (Dan); eight grandchildren, Collette (Jeremy), Phil, Hayden, Nolan, Catherine, Clay, William, Michael; great grandson, Rhette; sister, Pati (Don Eckhardt); sister-in-law June; niece, Sr. Marie Janae; three nephews, Walter, Joe, and John Mengden. He is predeceased by his brother, Senator Walter H. Mengden, Jr.
A funeral mass will be celebrated in Houston at St. Anne Catholic Church on Friday, May 24 at 2 pm. A memorial service will be held in San Antonio at The Village of Incarnate Word on Monday, May 27 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution, in Carl's name, to Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas at https://www.vadogs.org/in-
memory-of/ Every donation helps rescue dogs from local shelters who are trained to assist in the physical/ emotional recovery and independence of disabled veterans.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019