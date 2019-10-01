|
Carl Emanuel Wulfe, age 87, passed away October 1, 2019, at his home in San Antonio, Texas. Carl was a native of San Antonio, born March 5, 1932. He attended Jefferson High School and received a scholarship to St. Mary's University, graduating Magna Cum Laude, with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He went on to the University of Texas in Austin earning one of the first master's degrees in professional accounting offered by the University and earned his CPA certificate at the same time. After graduation, Carl served two years in the Army, stationed in Tokyo with the Army Audit Agency.
Upon returning to San Antonio, Carl joined his father, Leon C. Wulfe and his older brothers Jesse E. Wulfe and Leon C. "Sonny" Wulfe, Jr. in the family business, Alamo Aircraft Supply, Inc., where worked until his passing. Carl's acute attention to detail in everything was at the foundation of his daily routines. Everything he did "balanced" or he continued to work on it until it was perfect.
Carl was a "native" of Temple Beth-El. His grandparents were among the original members of the congregation. Temple Beth-El has been part of the Wulfe family life for five generations. Carl was consecrated, became a Bar Mitzvah, confirmed and married at the Temple. Carl served as chairman of various Temple committees, including, the budget committee, the High Holy Day Honors Committee, and several Capital Campaign committees. His Temple service was highlighted by his service as Temple President in 1975 -1976, when Lynn and Rabbi Samuel Stahl joined our community. Carl was also active in the Temple Brotherhood and served as its President in 1968.
Carl's other civic activities included membership in San Antonio Lodge 211 of the B'nai B'rith, where he rose to the position of President and served on the District 7 Executive Committee as an active member of its President's Club. He was also an active member of the Southwest Region of the Anti-Defamation League for over 25 years and served on the Southwest Region of the ADL and the National Commission. Carl was a member of the National Conference of Community and Justice and the local Jewish Federation Board. He was the recipient of the life membership award in the Jewish Chautauqua Society for outstanding contributions to the Temple. In 1983, Carl, and his brothers, Jesse and Sonny were honored by the Temple with the State of Israel Bond Award.
Carl had a passionate love for his family, and in particular his grandchildren, Rachel, beloved Sienna, Halen, Asher and Cyri. Grandchildren were first and foremost in his heart. Carl loved animals, especially his dogs. Carl was an avid shopper, who enjoyed the negotiation process as much as the purchase itself. One of Carl's greatest joys was exploring the world with his family through international travels. He was also an avid art collector who filled his home with antiques, crystal, and sculptures. He and his wife Sandy cherished visiting gardens and maintained an award-winning orchid greenhouse for decades. Carl's unlimited generosity, thoughtfulness, and kindness for others will be tremendously missed.
Carl is survived by: his loving wife, Sandra; his daughter, Kym Wulfe Bishop, her husband, Jason Bishop and their children Halen, Asher and Cyri; his son, Lonnie Wulfe, his wife Lenora and their daughter Rachel; Carl's son, Barry Wulfe; and his sister-in-law Barbara Wulfe; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in the Wulfe and Shatanof families.GRAVESIDE SERVICEWEDNESDAY,OCTOBER 2, 20193:30 P.M.BETH-EL MEMORIAL PARK1715 AUSTIN HIGHWAY
Rabbi Dr. Samuel M. Stahl, Rabbi Mara Nathan and Cantor Julie Berlin officiating. Pallbearers are his daughter, Kym, Alan Wulfe, Perry Wulfe, Daniel Kustoff, and Kenneth Gindy. The family wishes to give special thanks to Martha and Manuel Alvarado for their many years of love and devotion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or other .
