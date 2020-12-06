1/1
CARL FINTO
1940 - 2020
Carl Finto, age 80, passed away on November 14, 2020.

He was born in Leming, Texas on May 7, 1940. Carl was a member of the Highland Hills Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and he was member of the 25-year club with Zachery Construction as a truck driver.

Carl was a beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Frances Finto; his wife of 57 years, Mary Inez Finto; and his sister, Thelma Mitchell. He is survived by his son, Carl Finto, II (Robin); his siblings, Edna Thien (Roylee), Ellen Watson (John-deceased), Doris Clark (Homer-deceased), Edward Finto (Cindy-deceased), and Joyce Werner (Chuck); and numerous nieces and

nephews.

A Memorial service will be held in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 11th at 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org/giving.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
