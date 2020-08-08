From his home in San Antonio, Carl Gaston went home to the Lord and to his family in heaven. With his wife, children, and family gathered at his side, Carl passed through the veil of death and entered into the fullness of his faith! It was the completion of a well lived life on earth and the beginning of his eternal reunion with all who went before him.

In every generation a family has that one family member who seems to be "all things to all people..." Carl is that man for our entire family!

From his youth, Carl rose to the head of the household and became the man of the family. He served our country as a faithful member of the U.S. military and later in civil service at Kelly AFB. He married the love of his life and was blessed with a beautiful family.

Through the years, the challenges his larger family faced called him to respond as the leader of the entire family. He never saw this as a burden... it was his honor! From one generation to the next, Carl gave strength and guidance to all of his family. He could have chosen a life with less responsibility... but instead, chose to be the heart of the extended family and to all who knew him!

Carl loved to laugh and be silly with his grandchildren. He danced and sang along to his favorite records to the delight of all who loved him.

He loved his Catholic faith, his family, and the USA. He lived his life not for himself but for others! He has left each of us an example of living life with strength, courage, faith, and love!

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Nathaniel and Emily Niesner Gaston; sister, Mary Lou Ricker; brother John Gaston. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jimmye Stringer Gaston; son, Gregory Carl Gaston (Diana); daughter, Cheryl Anne Charles (Paul); grandchildren, Taylor, Catherine, Samuel, and Christopher; sisters, Anna Lee and Doris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A vigil and rosary will be prayed on 08-11-2020 at 7:00 pm and the mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on 08-12-2020 at 10:00 am.

Both services will occur at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church 1314 Fair Ave. San Antonio, Texas 78223.

A private family burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

The wearing of masks is required and Covid-19 restrictions apply.

