Carl Harnisch Obituary

Carl Harnisch passed away peacefully on the afternoon of March 29, due to complications from cancer, with his sister by his side.

A native of San Antonio, Carl graduated from Alamo Heights High School and Washington & Lee University. His love of tennis started at an early age and he played on the varsity teams at both institutions. He also attended Kansas State University's agricultural economy graduate school.

When not on the tennis court, Carl spent his professional life as a commodities broker at firms he founded, first Harnisch Grain & Feed, later U.S. Grain & Feed Ingredients, Inc.

He was a hunter, a collector of arrowheads, and a passionate gardener, producing bumper crops of vegetables which he delighted in sharing. Carl was complex; competitive on the tennis court yet gentle in spirit. He was a devoted, life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he bloomed and served for many years. He was a member of the San Antonio Country Club, the San Antonio German Club and the Order of the Alamo.

A small grave-side service was held on April 2nd at Mission Park South. A memorial service at Christ Episcopal Church will follow at a date to be determined.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brentano C. Harnisch, Sr. (Helen). He is survived by his sister, Heidi (and Robert) Moseley and their son William of San Antonio; aunt Marion Scheig of Keller, Texas and several first cousins.

The family would like to thank the care-givers at Brookdale Alamo Heights and Brookdale Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place, San Antonio, TX 78212. Carl is at last, at peace.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
