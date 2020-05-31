Carl Ray Tschirhart, 58, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born in Temple, Texas on June 22, 1961 and was raised in San Antonio, Texas. Carl graduated from Churchill High School in 1979. He liked saltwater fishing and hunting, and was a Life Member of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Lynroe Allen Tschirhart and his grandparents, Wilfred and Mary "Maudie" (Holzhaus) Tschirhart, and Bernard and Mary (Hutzler) Rihn. He is survived by his son, Dalton Tschirhart; his mother, Mary Catherine "Kotsy" (Rihn) Tschirhart; siblings, Terry, Chris and Shelly Tschirhart; nephews, Paul and Brian Tschirhart, niece, Stephanie Tschirhart; seven aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on Friday, June 5th at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst, San Antonio, with the Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the San Antonio Food Bank (www.safoodbank.org), the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (www.sarodeo.com), or charity of your choice.You may go to www.missionparks.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.