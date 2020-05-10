Carl Wayne Campbell
1928 - 2020
Carl Wayne Campbell, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, age 91, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in San Antonio. He was born September 29, 1928 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas to John Q "Jack" and Jessie "Morris" Campbell. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rita Faye Campbell and his brother Jack Morris Campbell. Carl is survived by daughters, Sharon Ely, and Carla Wagner (Jan); grandchildren, David Ely (Lisa) and Jennifer Wagner; great-grandchild, Aiden Michael Wagner; numerous nieces and nephews. Carl enjoyed hunting quail and ducks. He had a lifelong love and enjoyment of sports and was a loyal Arkansas Razorback fan. In December of 1949 Carl meet Rita Faye Speer at the skating rink in Fort Smith, AR. They became engaged February 14, 1947 and married April 26, 1948. Rita taught Carl to dance and they spent many happy years dancing, making many great friends. After retiring from Rush Enterprises, Carl and Rita were able to travel and visit many places around the world taking many great cruises. Carl and Rita were married for 64 plus wonderful years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
