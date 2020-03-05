Home

Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000

Carla Jo (CJ) Shoup Thewes

Carla Jo (CJ) Shoup Thewes Obituary

Carla Jo (CJ) Shoup Thewes, age 84 of San Antonio, TX passed away February 28, 2020.

She was born Jan 28, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Rollie and Edelweiss Shoup. CJ graduated from Belmont High, Los Angeles, CA in 1954.

She was married to USMC Sgt Tom Kenner from 1954 to 1966. Then married US Air Force Sgt Frank Thewes in 1966 to present.

As a career military wife, she lived in Japan, Philippines, Germany and various bases in the USA. She loved to sing, dance, act and travel. CJ was the feature singer for The Marines in Review radio show in 1956. She was involved in various wives' clubs, involved in Community Theater, softball, bowling and the activities of her five children. She was an avid square dancer and a member of several square dance clubs including the American Swingers of San Antonio.

Carla is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years MSgt Frank Thewes and her two sisters, Jewel Flickinger of OR and Rollyne Sherman of AZ. Her 5 children; daughters Deborah Morales of CA, Pamela and her husband Gary Thomason of Georgetown; sons Michael Kenner of San Antonio; Anthony Kenner of San Antonio; Jeffery Kenner and his wife Kelly of San Antonio.

Her 10 grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Phil; Jordan and her husband Brian; Jonessa; Jacob; Eric and his wife Lindsay; Amber and her husband Brad; Marshall and his wife Chevonne; Starlene; Kyle and his wife Bonnie; and Stephen. And 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

CJ is preceded in death by her parents; sister Mae Bradshaw; son-in-law Jay Morales; and daughter-in-law Margie Kenner.

Visitation will be Friday, March 6 from 11am to 1pm, followed by Celebration of Life at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 Military Drive West, San Antonio 78227.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 5, 2020
