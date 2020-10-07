Carla Luna Valle, age 37, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1983 to Rudy Martinez and Christine Luna. Spouse of Sylvia Valle, known for 13 years and married on March 6, 2013. She worked as a Property Manager with Implicity Management since 2015, displaying professionalism to the fullest.

Carla loved spending time with family and friends. Carla enjoyed outdoor barbeques, fishing trips and singing karaoke. She brought so much joy to many with her beautiful smile and positive personality. Carla will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel V. Luna, and uncle Mark M. Luna. Carla is survived by her wife, Sylvia Valle; mother, Christine Valerio (Arturo); brothers, Andrew and Matthew Valerio; grandmother, Josephine Luna; uncle, Daniel Luna (Linda); God daughter, Alexa Rae Guerra; four-legged daughter, Chloe; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm.

Funeral procession: Depart at 9:30 am on Friday, October 9th for a 10:00 am mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228. Interment S.F. # 2