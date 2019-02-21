|
|
August 18, 1927 - February 6, 2019
Carleen Sue Sanders Read, born August 18, 1927 in Shawnee Oklahoma to Ernest Sanders and Lillian Sanders passed away Wednesday February 6, 2019 in Fredericksburg, TX. at the glorious age of 91.
The devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Mema is now a shining star in the heavens above and will forever be looking over us.
Carleen was a firecracker here on earth, strong, determined, and fiercely independent, starting with being a Kilgore Rangerette, always with the quick wit, she shared words of advice and guidance to all along the way.
She loved traveling the country, and the world with her husband and soulmate George, never wavering from the journey or the adventures ahead, wherever it may have taken them.
Carleen was an astute Bridge, Canasta, and Domino player never giving an inch, a hardened movie enthusiast would be ready to go at the drop of a hat.
She was a keen reader of many things, and as a devote reader of God's word, his words were always on the forefront of her mind and in her heart.
Truly an extraordinary woman, she will clearly be missed by all who knew her, and who loved her, Carleen will always be remembered for her love of family, and friends.
Carleen was preceded in death by Ernest and Lillian, George Edward Read- Husband of 49 years, Sister Ruth Ann Cole, Sons Dwight Lee McCoslin & George Edward Read Jr., Grandson Alan Ray Wehunt.
Carleen is survived by three daughters; Charlotte Ann Nation & husband Robert of Fort Worth, Glenda Sue Binnion & husband Billy of Houston, Susan Kay McCoslin of Houston; seven grandchildren Terri Lynn Wehunt, Darrel Edward Nevill & wife Tracy, Lori Ann Wehunt, Devlen Gayle Runnels, Lauren Carleen McCoslin, Jordan Leigh McCoslin, Alexa Suzanne McCoslin; nine great grandchildren Melody Anne Kresser & husband Bill, Christopher Alan Wehunt & wife Tanya, Derrian Ashley & Carly Allison Nevill, Preston George Wehunt, Maguire Evis Watson, Caitlyn Mackenzie & Lindsey Reid Kravanek, Jacob Joe Runnels; and eight great-great grandchildren
Carleen adored the companionship, the love and life with Jimmy & Gayle Sportsman, sharing life that held no bounds. The Love, Joy, Life & Laughter daughters Lauren and Tabitha shared with Carleen is unmeasured and holds irreplaceable memories that will always be cherished for that love.
Carleen enjoyed the deepest friendship with Mrs. Nancy Dickoff, Nancy's unrelenting and unwavering love of a friend and for a friend that will forever mark a moment in time that is extraordinary.
Special Thank you to the wonderful team at HMC Hospice who took beautiful care of Carleen during her remaining time with us.
Memorial and celebration services of Carleen's life will be held Saturday February 23rd ,11:00 a.m. at the Kerrville Church of Christ, in Kerrville, Tx. In lieu of Flowers, the Family will recommend memorial gifts be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice and Hill Country Memorial Home Care organizations in Fredericks- burg, Tx.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2019