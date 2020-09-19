1/1
CARLOS ALVAREZ
1948 - 2020
Carlos Alvarez passed away at the age of 72 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on July 5, 1948 in Germany to John and Amalie Alvarez.He is preceded in death by his father: John Alvarez and sister: Sandra Alvarez.He is survived by his mother: Amalie G. Alvarez; sisters: Doris, Monika (Steve); numerous extended family in Houston, TX and a host of friends.Carlos was a kind, loving man who loved traveling and loved flying planes. He loved to be in the air. He worked for many companies: Frost Bank, Valero and then he retired from USAA. Carlos was taken too soon from us but we will never forget the light he brought into our lives.

A private memorial service will be taken place at a later date.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
