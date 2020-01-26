|
|
Beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Carlos Barrientes passed on January 10, 2020 at the age of 68. Carlos was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 5, 1951 to Santos M. and Amelia Barrientes. Carlos is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elida P. Barrientes and daughter Yvette Solitaire.
He is survived by his loving children, Melissa Mermella, Jessica Barrientes, Cynthia, Abel and Michael Elizondo; brothers, David, Frank, Tingo and Jesse. Sisters, Estela and Linda; grandchildren, Leyla Elizondo , Elijah Solitaire, Josh Solitaire and Alyza Espinoza; great-grandchildren, Tamia and Dustin Osborne, Aria Puga and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Monday, January 27th 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. with Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.
Graveside service is Tuesday, January 28th 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020