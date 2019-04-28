|
|
SEPTEMBER 21, 1929 - APRIL 23, 2019
SFC Carlos C. Saenz, U.S. Army (Ret.) age 89 of San Antonio passed on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia A. Saenz. Mr. Saenz is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sadako; his daughters, Yolanda A. Martinez (Javier Escobedo), Gloria S. Camacho (Frank III) and Sandra San Roman (Michael); grandchildren, Elaine and Jacob, Frank IV, Andrea and Eric and Michele; 8 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.
SFC Saenz served our country in the Korean War as a Combat Medic. He was an RN for 38 years at BAMC. He was the VFW Commander of Post 3155. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Silver Creek Manor Nursing Home as well as to the staff at BAMC for their care.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019