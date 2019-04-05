|
|
October 8, 1924 - March 28, 2019
Carlos Demetrio Carbonell, M.D., passed away on March 28, 2019.
He was born on October 8, 1924 in Cienfuegos Cuba and came to the United States in 1968 as a Cuban refugee, following the Cuban Revolution of 1959. He was a cardiologist in San Antonio until he retired in 2013.
He is preceded in death by his father Carlos Manuel (a physician), mother Maria Elisa, and brother Antonio who practiced law in New Orleans.
He is survived by his current wife Elma, first wife Lucrecia, son Carlos J. Carbonell, daughter Tricia Cortez Carbonell (Joey), and three grandchildren: Robin Carbonell, Marley Lopez Cortez and Maximiliano Lopez Cortez.
Dr. Carbonell received his medical degree from the University of Havana in 1964 and specialized in cardiology, internal medicine and diabetes. He participated in conferences on the heart in Latin America and Central America and attended an annual conference on the heart at Harvard University. He was active in the Cuban exile community that sought to free Cuba from its communist government. He was also a regular columnist for La Prensa in San Antonio and La Voz in Elizabeth, NJ.
A prolific swimmer, Dr. Carbonell loved to sing and travel. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of funeral services, his request was to have his cremated ashes sent to Miami and spread over the ocean waters.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2019