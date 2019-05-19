May 11, 1943 - May 8, 2019

Carlos E. Thompson, Jr., 75, transitioned from this life Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University Hospital - San Antonio. He was born May 11, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas, the first child born to Carlos E. Thompson, Sr. and Clara E. Richardson Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Christine Faye Applewhite Thompson; children, Vanessa Mickens (Francois), Gary Beck, Beverly Cooper, and Carlos E. Thompson, III (Pamela); stepmother, Lola Green (California); siblings, Hilda Faye Falkenburg of Indiana and Fletcher Howard (Caroline) of Colorado; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Carlos was a native son of San Antonio, Westside born, completing his K-12 education journey in San Antonio Independent School District-Grant and Dorie Miller Elementary Schools, Dunbar Junior High, graduating from Phillis Wheatley High School in 1961. In 1968, after his service in the US Air Force, he entered and graduated from the San Antonio Police Academy.

He later matriculated at San Antonio College and Southwest Texas State University (San Marcos) where in 1977 he earned a degree in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Law Enforcement.



Carlos was well known throughout the community, as he astutely nurtured life-long friendships and engaged in numerous community outreach efforts designed to help underserved community populations, churches and children. His multi-faceted work history-having served as a parking attendant, US Air Force service man, San Antonio police officer as well as a college instructor-- profoundly shaped his view of the world, providing him opportunities to connect and maintain relationships with people from all walks of life.



Carlos' 34-year career (1968-2002 retired) on San Antonio Police Department included work as a Community Relations Officer, Patrol Officer, instructor in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) and Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) and, in Application Processing and Recruiting.



Carlos was a determined, formidable, 6'6" plus man, who dreamed big and thoughtfully planned, always striving to achieve bold visions and goals, whether in quality of life issues or his personal desires. Some would say his dreams bordered on the impossible. Incredibly, he achieved many of them anyway. In living, Carlos actualized his belief that staying focus on goals, working hard and helping others along the way were keys to achieving a meaningful life. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Porter Loring McCullough.



WAKE

TUESDAY, MAY 21, 2019

5:00-6:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE



FUNERAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

MAY 22, 2019

11:00 AM

SHILOH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

715 S. MEL WAITERS WAY



Rev. Andrew Wilson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary