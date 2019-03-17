December 5, 1963 - March 9, 2019

Carlos Garcia, age 55, of San Antonio, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert A. Garcia. He is survived by his mother, Mary R. Garcia; children, Santagio Garcia and Simplicia Garcia; brothers, Gilbert R. Garcia Jr. (Annette), Gabriel R. Garcia (Yolanda) and Christopher Garcia; sister, Vivian Gonzales (Juan M.).

Carlos brought a smile to everyone he was around with his humor and love for life. He loved his family, his friends, God and his country. He would spend his hard-earned money to ensure everyone around him was having a good time and making memories that would last a lifetime. He left his legacy in the experiences and memories he created for all of the lives he touched while he was with us. Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.

ROSARY

MONDAY-

MARCH 18, 2019

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

PROCESSION

TUESDAY-

MARCH 19, 2019

9:30 A.M.

FROM PORTER LORING

MASS

10:00 A.M.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH

152 FLORENCIA

Interment in Mission Burial Park South. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary