December 5, 1963 - March 9, 2019
Carlos Garcia, age 55, of San Antonio, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert A. Garcia. He is survived by his mother, Mary R. Garcia; children, Santagio Garcia and Simplicia Garcia; brothers, Gilbert R. Garcia Jr. (Annette), Gabriel R. Garcia (Yolanda) and Christopher Garcia; sister, Vivian Gonzales (Juan M.).
Carlos brought a smile to everyone he was around with his humor and love for life. He loved his family, his friends, God and his country. He would spend his hard-earned money to ensure everyone around him was having a good time and making memories that would last a lifetime. He left his legacy in the experiences and memories he created for all of the lives he touched while he was with us. Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.
ROSARY
MONDAY-
MARCH 18, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
PROCESSION
TUESDAY-
MARCH 19, 2019
9:30 A.M.
FROM PORTER LORING
MASS
10:00 A.M.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH
152 FLORENCIA
Interment in Mission Burial Park South. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019