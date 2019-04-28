|
May 1, 1929 - April 23, 2019
Carlos H. Peña was born on May 1, 1929 in Agujita, Coahuila, Mexico to Carlos and Maria Del Refugio Peña. He passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 and is reunited in heaven with his parents; wife Josefina Peña; daughter Blanca Alicia De Los Santos; and his beloved horse Shorty. He was the larger- than-life patriarch of a family that revolved around his appreciation for nature, animals, and keeping each other close. His stubborn strength and resilience allowed him to build a legacy that will long outlive him. He immigrated from Mexico at age 21, taught himself English, trained polo ponies, tamed a lion, retired from SWRI, and helped raise three generations of children. He had fierce pride in his roots, and though his heart belonged to Mexico, he said about the United States flag, "a mí me fue muy bien bajo su sombra." He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Rebecca Ortiz (Alejandro), Joe Pena, Josie Pena (Julio), Eduardo Americo Pena, Juan Manuel Pena, Ricardo Pena, Raquel Oralia Cardenas (John); son-in-law Juan De Los Santos; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and innumerable extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019