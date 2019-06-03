Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Uribe Cemetery
San Ygnacio, TX
View Map
Carlos Kirkpatrick


Carlos Kirkpatrick


1931 - 2019
Carlos Kirkpatrick Obituary
May 29, 1931 - May 30, 2019
Carlos Kirkpatrick, age 88, went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1931 in Laredo, Texas. Carlos graduated from St. Augustine High School in Laredo, Texas. He went on to attend the University of Texas in Austin and UTSA obtaining a Bachelor's and Master's Degrees respectively. Carlos proudly served his country in the Marine Corps as a Major. He is a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luisa Kirkpatrick, and his brother, James Carlos Kirkpatrick. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane (Juanita) Kirkpatrick; his sons, Carlos G. Kirkpatrick (Melissa) and Luis A. Kirkpatrick; his grandson, James Anthony Kirkpatrick; and his nephew, James E. Kirkpatrick.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4th from 6-8 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.

The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:30 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The burial will be on Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 am at Uribe Cemetery in San Ygnacio, Texas.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on June 3, 2019
