|
|
October 24, 1947 - July 15, 2019
On Monday, July 15, 2019, Carlos Pacheco was called home at age 71. Carlos was born October 24, 1947 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Hilaria Pacheco. He is survived by his father Abel Pacheco, daughter Margeaux Samarripa (Martin) from his marriage to Deborah Morrow, brothers Hector Pacheco (Sandra), David Pacheco (Mary Ann), sister Alice Ramos (Kimbert), 5 nieces and nephews, partner Rose Marie Garza, and numerous friends. He graduated from Burbank HS in 1966 and served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 76 in San Antonio. He was also a member of Los Soberanos Social Club and was well known for his superb dancing abilities. He was a good friend to all and was always there for others in need. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that knew him.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Grace Point Church on Huebner Rd at 5:00 pm. A wake will be held at VFW Post 76 directly after service concludes. Please join in celebration of his life and share your fond memories of our beloved Carlos Pacheco.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019