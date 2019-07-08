|
|
July 1, 1987 - July 2, 2019
Deputy Carlos (Smiley) Ramirez, 32, of Boerne, TX was called to Heaven on the 2nd day of July 2019 while on duty.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Jessica, son Alex, daughter Ava, sister Margaret, mother Esther, father Alejo, and many nieces, nephews, extended friends and family, to include military and law enforcement. His zest for life was family!
Carlos was born in Juarez, Mexico on July 1, 1987. He graduated from Burges High School in 2006. At the age of 20, he enlisted his services and dedicated his life to serve in the United States Army where he served many tours overseas to include Iraq 2011 & Djibouti 2018/19. Carlos was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant.
In December of 2016, Deputy Ramirez began his career in Law Enforcement with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office (His Dream Job!)
After being together for six years, Carlos and Jessica were married on April 7th, 2014.
He proudly wore his uniform everyday, whether it was Military or Law Enforcement. This is his journey; this is his legacy.
Funeral services for Deputy Carlos A. Ramirez will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 1:30 P.M. in the Oak Hills Church at 19595 I.H. 10, San Antonio, Texas
The family requests that you wear red, white and blue casual attire at the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in his memory to the Kendall County 100 Club
Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11:30 A.M. in the Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas with military honors.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Published in Express-News on July 8, 2019