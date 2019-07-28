|
|
09/06/1945 - 07/18/2019
Carlos, "Charlie" Ruben Cardenas, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, was called home on July 18th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alicia Cardenas, sons Timothy and Christopher Cardenas, daughter, Kim Cardenas, three brothers, a sister and five grandchildren. Born Sept. 6, 1945 to Leopoldo and Carmen Cardenas, he was a lifetime resident of San Antonio and a proud army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the VIA Metropolitan Transit System and later as an aircraft mechanic at Kelly AFB. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Texas State University and was known for his love of music, sports and compassion for animals. The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Tuesday, July 30th at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - from 5PM to 9PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM. A Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:30AM on Wednesday, July 31st and arrive at the San Fernando Cathedral- 115 W. Main Plaza 78205 for Mass at 10AM. Burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery - 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. - at 1PM.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019