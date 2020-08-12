CARLOS VASQUEZ

Carlos Vazquez, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born on March 30, 1952 in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Irma Vazquez and his father Enrique Vazquez. Carlos is survived by his beloved mother Remedios Crespo Munoz, children Diana V. Munro (Mark), Thelma V. Munoz (Luis), Juan Carlos Vazquez (Vanessa), Victoria Vazquez. He is also survived by his grandchildren Desiree Munro, Anthony Munro, Lynesia Vazquez, and Jazella Vazquez, his siblings Thelma Vazquez and Juan Ricardo Vazquez.

Carlos was the owner of C.V. Transmission since 1982, he worked till the Lord took him. Carlos will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a private Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary.

Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 for a Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Church.

