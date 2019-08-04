Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodland Baptist Church
15315 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlta Cody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlta Jean Cody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlta Jean Cody Obituary
1928 - 2019
Carlta "Rusty" Cody was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away on August 1, 2019 at age 90. She is survived by Ed Cody, her husband of 67 years, son Carl Cody and wife Cathi, daughter Lynne Rector and husband Jim, daughter-in-law Sally Cody, and her sister Robbie Carson and husband Jim. She has five grandchildren and six great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is predeceased by her parents, Carl and Hazel Keith Moses, and her son, Thomas Cody.
Rusty was a very creative oil painter, china painter, quilter, and was a Discimus Study Club member for over 50 years. Her creative pursuits kept her busy, but she always found time to help and love her family.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Woodland Baptist Church, 15315 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78248.
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial to the .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.