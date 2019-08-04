|
|
1928 - 2019
Carlta "Rusty" Cody was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away on August 1, 2019 at age 90. She is survived by Ed Cody, her husband of 67 years, son Carl Cody and wife Cathi, daughter Lynne Rector and husband Jim, daughter-in-law Sally Cody, and her sister Robbie Carson and husband Jim. She has five grandchildren and six great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is predeceased by her parents, Carl and Hazel Keith Moses, and her son, Thomas Cody.
Rusty was a very creative oil painter, china painter, quilter, and was a Discimus Study Club member for over 50 years. Her creative pursuits kept her busy, but she always found time to help and love her family.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Woodland Baptist Church, 15315 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78248.
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial to the .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019