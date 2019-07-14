|
|
March 29, 1927 - July 3, 2019
Carmen A. Leura went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born on March 29, 1927 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Juan D. Leura, parents Nicolas and Maria Alonzo, sister Florence Arispe and maternal grand- mother Herlinda Saldana. Carmen is survived by her loving children, Joe Leura (Gabrielle), John Leura (Otila), Sylvia Ann Leura, and Patricia Leura; 6 grandchildren, John Leura (Maryann), Cindy Gonzalez (Joe), Monica Acuña, Yvette Suzanne Charles (Richard), Thomas Luke Rindfleisch and Joe Olivarez (Katherine); 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Leura, and other extended family members.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession to depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019