Carmen was a loving, faithful, patient, caring, strong woman. To do her life justice, a virtual service is being created for which access will be shared with friends and relatives.
Her beloved Texas coast was a passion. In 2016, family members sponsored a stretch of the Padre Island National Seashore in Carmen's name through the Adopt-a-Beach program. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to this program at www.texasadoptabeach.org.
Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles. She is survived by siblings Angelina Botello, Cecilia Quintanilla, Maria Helena Ledesma, Christina Garcia, Joe Gomez; daughter and son-in-law Josie and Gonzalo Rangel, son Carl Gonzales, grandsons Andrew and Curtiss Gonzales, and great grand-daughter, Simone Carmen Gonzales.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020