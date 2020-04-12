Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CARMEN GONZALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMEN CHAVEZ GONZALES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Carmen was a loving, faithful, patient, caring, strong woman. To do her life justice, a virtual service is being created for which access will be shared with friends and relatives.

Her beloved Texas coast was a passion. In 2016, family members sponsored a stretch of the Padre Island National Seashore in Carmen's name through the Adopt-a-Beach program. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to this program at www.texasadoptabeach.org.

Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles. She is survived by siblings Angelina Botello, Cecilia Quintanilla, Maria Helena Ledesma, Christina Garcia, Joe Gomez; daughter and son-in-law Josie and Gonzalo Rangel, son Carl Gonzales, grandsons Andrew and Curtiss Gonzales, and great grand-daughter, Simone Carmen Gonzales.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -