Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Davis


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Davis Obituary
January 22, 1933 - July 7, 2019
Carmen Davis, 86, of San Antonio, Texas was called to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1933. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Asian-Gomez (Martin Gomez); grand- children, Costa Gray Gomez (19), Ekaterina Victoria Gomez (14); sisters, Norma H. Flores, Julia C. De La Rosa; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents John D. & Julia V. Cortinas; brothers, Johnny & Enrique Cortinas; sisters Rebecca Cortinas, Beatrice Cruz; husband Samuel Davis Sr.; son Samuel Davis Jr. She attended Burbank High School and later obtained her GED. She worked at Miller Curtain Company for 37 years in various positions culminating in administrative bookkeeping, at which time she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and family, and spent countless hours doing word hunt books. She was a devout member of the Lutheran Church. She had many family, friends and exceptional neighbors who checked in on her throughout the years. She was loved by many. Her family would like to thank A*MED Community Hospice. A special thank you to her nurses Victor and Susan as well as her home health aide Lorena for their compassion, dedication, and medical care. Visitation at Mission Park South on Thursday, July 11 from 5-9 p.m., prayer service at 7p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday July 12 at 10a.m. with Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now