January 22, 1933 - July 7, 2019
Carmen Davis, 86, of San Antonio, Texas was called to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1933. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Asian-Gomez (Martin Gomez); grand- children, Costa Gray Gomez (19), Ekaterina Victoria Gomez (14); sisters, Norma H. Flores, Julia C. De La Rosa; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents John D. & Julia V. Cortinas; brothers, Johnny & Enrique Cortinas; sisters Rebecca Cortinas, Beatrice Cruz; husband Samuel Davis Sr.; son Samuel Davis Jr. She attended Burbank High School and later obtained her GED. She worked at Miller Curtain Company for 37 years in various positions culminating in administrative bookkeeping, at which time she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and family, and spent countless hours doing word hunt books. She was a devout member of the Lutheran Church. She had many family, friends and exceptional neighbors who checked in on her throughout the years. She was loved by many. Her family would like to thank A*MED Community Hospice. A special thank you to her nurses Victor and Susan as well as her home health aide Lorena for their compassion, dedication, and medical care. Visitation at Mission Park South on Thursday, July 11 from 5-9 p.m., prayer service at 7p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday July 12 at 10a.m. with Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019