Carmen G. Reyes entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the blessed age of 81. She was born October 1, 1938, in San Antonio, TX, to Martin and Matilde Gutierrez. She is reunited in heaven with her parents; granddaughter April Reyes, great-grandson Angel Reyes; daughter in law Anna Reyes. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Guadalupe De La Rosa (Francisco), Edward Reyes, Florinda Duran, Joe Reyes Jr., Alfred Reyes (Judy), Arturo Reyes, Faustino Reyes (Juanita), William Reyes, Ernest Reyes; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Lucinda Sanchez, Irma Hernandez (Mario), Enrique Gutierrez (Eva), Rosendo Gutierrez (Sylvia), Manuel Gutierrez (Gracie), Steve Gutierrez (Rosalinda), as well as extended family members. She will live in the hearts of her family and friends.

Services:

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family only.