1/1
Carmen G. Reyes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carmen G. Reyes entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the blessed age of 81. She was born October 1, 1938, in San Antonio, TX, to Martin and Matilde Gutierrez. She is reunited in heaven with her parents; granddaughter April Reyes, great-grandson Angel Reyes; daughter in law Anna Reyes. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Guadalupe De La Rosa (Francisco), Edward Reyes, Florinda Duran, Joe Reyes Jr., Alfred Reyes (Judy), Arturo Reyes, Faustino Reyes (Juanita), William Reyes, Ernest Reyes; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Lucinda Sanchez, Irma Hernandez (Mario), Enrique Gutierrez (Eva), Rosendo Gutierrez (Sylvia), Manuel Gutierrez (Gracie), Steve Gutierrez (Rosalinda), as well as extended family members. She will live in the hearts of her family and friends.

Services:

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family only.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved