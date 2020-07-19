Carmen Lopez Avalos, more affectionately known as "Memo," was born on June 25, 1939, in Houston, Texas. Memo lost her battle against COVID-19 on July 7, 2020. Carmen was married for 64 years to Jose "JT" Avalos. Carmen was a proud military spouse and mother of three vibrant children, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Memo is survived by the love of her life, our Monko, SMSgt Jose T Avalos (ret). Her daughter, Sindi, and her husband, Joe Rosales. Her son, Joe Avalos, and his wife, Eva. Her son, Thomas Avalos, and his wife, Tammy.

Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and nephews and nieces.

Our grandparents created an amazing family; 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. The entire family shares a strong bond with one another and has a unique love for Memo. This was Memo's gift. She could make anyone feel like they were the most important person in the world to her. Memo loved cooking, she loved shopping, she loved glamour, she loved her friends, but more than anything she loved her family and she never failed to tell us how much she loved us. With every visit, call, text, or message, she'd say, "I love you." We will always hold her love close to our hearts.

As much pain as we feel, we are so thankful and grateful for the legacy and family our dear Memo created.

We love you, Memo; you will always be our guardian angel.

Memo's final spoken words were "I'm Still Here". Yes Memo, you are still here, in our hearts forever.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm, at the Schertz Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 20, 2020, 9:00am at the Schertz Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations at https://bit.ly/MemoMemorialDonation.