Carmen M. Mendez went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2019, at the age of 88. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years of Matrimony, Porfirio Mendez; and sons, Robert Mendez & Gilbert Mendez. She is survived by her sons, Johnny Mendez and wife, Angie, and Jesus Mendez and wife, Herlinda; daughters, Lucy de la Garza and husband, Steve, Olga Almanza and husband, Albert, and Annette Mendez and husband, Paul Flores; 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mom was an amazing mother to her children and a loving wife to our Dad. She loved her gardening and always had beautiful flowers! She will be greatly missed!
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4-9 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, for a 9 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019