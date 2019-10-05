|
Carmen M. Nuncio, 100, went to be with her Lord on October 2, 2019.
She was born on September 15, 1919 in Pueblo Colorado to Felipe and Ester Morales. Carmen loved to garden and crochet and was married to her husband Eliseo Nuncio for 28 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eliseo and her son Roy. She is survived by her children: Eliseo Nuncio Jr. and his wife Maria, Celia Hernandez and her husband Sam, Irene Tron and her husband Mark; 3 grandchildren: Jessica Lee and her husband Yong, Catherine Ann Nuncio, and Stephen Hernandez.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.
On Monday, October 7, 2019 the Chapel Service will begin at 9:00 a.m., with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 5, 2019