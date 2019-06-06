|
December 12, 1942 - June 2, 2019
Ms. Sloan, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2nd 2019. She was a vibrant life who enjoyed trying new things and meeting new people. She was always quick with a smile and a hug and would befriend ANYONE.
She is survived by a sister, three sons, two daughters in law, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday June 7th from 5pm- 8pm with a short service at 6:30 at Puente and Sons funeral chapel 14315 Judson Rd.
Published in Express-News on June 6, 2019