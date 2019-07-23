January 5, 1940 - July 19, 2019





Carol A. Swiercinsky, 79, passed away on July 19, 2019 in the presence of her cherished children, Mike Swiercinsky and Ellen LoBue, her son-in-law, Paul LoBue and grandchildren, Joshua Swiercinsky, Lexie Swiercinsky, Trevor LoBue, Troy LoBue, Niki Swiercinsky and Morgan LoBue.









Carol was born on January 5, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA to Paul and Mary Koerner. She moved to San Antonio as a child and graduated from Providence High School and received her Bachelor and Master's degree in Speech Pathology from Our Lady of the Lake University. In 1962, she married the love of her life, Thomas Swiercinsky, and was blessed with two wonderful children and seven grandchildren.



Carol was a career educator in the Northside Independent School District, where she spent 32 years as a speech pathologist helping children with special needs. She was an active volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Daughters and Ministry of Care at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in San Antonio.















She was also actively involved with Sister's Attic Benedictine Ministries in Boerne.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce, brother Ron, her beloved husband Tom, and her precious grandson Briton.



Carol is survived by her son Michael Swiercinsky, daughter Ellen LoBue, six treasured grandchildren, and a host of friends who will miss her greatly.



Please know, she loved us all dearly.































The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

ROSARY

THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019

7:00 P.M.

ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH



FUNERAL MASS

FRIDAY, JULY 26, 2019

11:00 A.M.

ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northside Education Foundation at 6632 Bandera Road, Building A, San Antonio, TX 78238.

Published in Express-News on July 23, 2019