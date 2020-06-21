CAROL ANN BRANDT
1956 - 2020
Carol Ann Brandt, age 63, was called home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. To know Carol was to know a faithful daughter, sibling, aunt or friend, who showed compassion and love. She loved and honored God, her family, country, church, and all living creatures, with a special heart for those who were less fortunate than her. She especially loved animals who could not speak for themselves. She lived this out by giving of her time and resources to help others. She served faithfully in her church, including leading a ministry that provided financial counseling and she volunteered at the San Antonio Humane Society. She gave generously to several other animal rescue organizations & charities.

Carol enjoyed travel, theater, cooking, reading and movies (especially Hallmark movies). Yes, she was one of THOSE people! She loved to laugh, even at herself.

Carol dedicated her life to serving her country – 9 years in the Air Force and 14 additional years as an Air Force Reservist. She worked for the National Security Agency for 31 years. She excelled at her job, providing valuable intelligence and operational support that directly impacted national security.

Carol loved her parents, Byron Sweinfort Brandt and Maria Orila (Suazo) Brandt, who pre-deceased her; as well as her sisters, Cora Ann Rhines and Cheryl Ann Blackmon; her brother, Charles Andrew Brandt; and their spouses. She also loved her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Galatians 5:22 tells us that, "the fruits of the Spirit are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control." Carol tried to emulate these in her life.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

11:00 AM

GRACE POINT CHURCH

9650 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240

At Carol's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to ASPCA or San Antonio Humane Society.

SPECIAL NOTE: Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Grace Point Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Carol always had a smile and a kind word whenever we talked. I will miss seeing and learning from her
Diane Desmond
Coworker
June 19, 2020
Carol was a great example of a heart for God and for people. She dedicated many years of service to her country with the goal of helping ensure its continued security and freedom. She was a joy to work with, and many will miss her dearly.
Martin LePage
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Carol's family. I had the privilege to know her both professionally and personally. She was such a kind and giving individual. Carol always reached out keeping in touch with us. She will truly be missed.

Tom and Yolande Brown, Friend, San Antonio, TX
Yolande Brown
Friend
June 18, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to all of Carol's family and friends. I met Carol at church and am thankful to have been able to become friends and hear about all her fun travel / foodie adventures and her continued dedication to helping others even in retirement. I will miss sitting together at church and sharing about our next adventures. I could always count on her to have a great recommendation and for some great financial advice. Rest In Peace, Carol
Veronica Mora
Friend
June 17, 2020
Carol was a beautiful person inside and out. She will truly be missed. Our sincere condolences to the family
Joanne & Tom Rafferty
Neighbor
June 17, 2020
To Carol's family: My deepest sympathy for your loss. To her family and friends, may we all find comfort in our wonderful memories of Carol's beautiful spirit.
Z. K.
Friend
June 16, 2020
You were a beautiful person, a friend to all! You will be missed.
Jennifer Flores
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Carols family during this difficult time. Blessings to all, Alan and Gloria Wilson
Gloria Wilson
Friend
June 15, 2020
RIP Dear Carol.
Life has away of sneaking up on us but in reality the Glorious Lord has a life plan for us, from the beginning to the end. Carol Brandt you are gone but not forgotten. Youll always be one of the GGs. Cristina Vera
Cristina Vera
Coworker
June 15, 2020
John and I Lived around the corner from Carol and met her through the church. She had such a wonderful attitude about life, and great love for people. She added so much to our small group from church. We know where she is, with the Lord. We will miss her so much and know that someday we will be reunited. Our condolences to her entire family. She made a positive difference in this world.
Barbara Ries
Friend
June 15, 2020
Me deepest Condolences to the family! Carol was in my life group. She will be greatly missed. I loved her thoughtfulness for our group. Always willing to step up and help someone. She loved to host our group and she was so good at it. Im am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve along side with her on mission in McAllen. She didnt allow the language barrier stop her from praying for someone. She was such a blessing I will miss her deeply.
Irma lozano
Friend
June 15, 2020
"Carol was our neighbor back in Clarksville, MD, and quickly became a good friend. We are saddened to hear of her passing, yet so blessed to have had her in our lives. Carol had a warm heart, and a positive, fun self. She laughed easily and lived life to its fullest. We will miss her visits back East. We will miss her. f
Sending our sympathies to her family for their loss of this beautiful soul."
Jerry and Elaine Schneider
Laurel, MD 20723
Jerry and Elaine Schneider
Friend
June 15, 2020
Sincere condolences to Carol's family and friends. I had the honor of sharing time with her volunteering at San Antonio Humane Society. She always had a smile and had a way of radiating kindness. We will miss her very much.
MARTHA LUPO
June 15, 2020
Sending my thoughts and deepest sympathy to Carol's family and friends. I'll always remember Carol was an incredibly warm, compassionate, and caring woman who lit up when sharing stories of her travels and volunteer work. I'm so glad our paths crossed at work; her kindness was evident from the time we met. Gone too soon, she will be sorely missed.
Megan Gardner
Coworker
June 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you for such a beautiful person. She was a beautiful person because of her love for animals and persons who were less fortunate. The animals, humane societies, and persons she touched will miss her.
Pamela Porter
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
I met Carol while working at Lack land AFB. Immediately we connected and shared cooking techniques and travel destinations. Carol was always a ray of light and so sweet and enjoyable to be around. Thank you Carol for being such a good friend. Rest well.
Yolanda Holland
June 14, 2020
Carol was always there when we needed someone to brighten our day. NV at Lackland
June 14, 2020
Carol was a great teacher and mentor: I am honored to have had the opportunity to learn from as well as work with her.
Andrew Clark
Coworker
June 14, 2020
I'll remember Carol as always positive, always supportive and always very, very kind. She will be missed.
Ellen Cronin
Coworker
June 14, 2020
My condolences to Carol's family and friends. Carol devoted decades in service to her nation as a faithful servant to We the People. She secured the Blessings of Liberty. We miss you!
Jack Maguire
Served In The Military Together
June 14, 2020
My heart hurts at this unexpected news. May our Lord cover Carol's family and friends with grace and compassion as we grieve.
Gail Newsome
Friend
June 13, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this news. Carol and I worked together at Ft Meade in Maryland and no one was more concerned about the betterment of our Reserve Forces than Carol. She was a dedicated airman, a lover of her family and friends (both two and four footed). Peace be with you, Carol
Cheryl Kerwin
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Serving in the Air Force reserves with Carol was truly an honor! Just knowing her was a gift. Carol embodied dedication and compassion. She was the one to always rely on and you knew she would always give her all. We'll really miss her and although her time with us was cut short she got it done' while she was here!
Mary Colaianni
Served In The Military Together
June 13, 2020
My condolences to Carol who was a wonderful and kind member of the Air Force Reserve, Reserve Advisory Council (RAC). When she moved to San Antonio a few years back we lost touch with her except for an email or two, but we will never forget that smile and kindness as well as her competency in supporting the RAC.
Michael Onisick
Served In The Military Together
June 13, 2020
Carol, thank you for 34 years of beautiful friendship and precious memories. The Lord's light shine upon you until we meet again.

Carol spoke of her family often, with much love and joy. She is an irreplaceable treasure. Peace be with you.
Isabel Martino
Friend
June 13, 2020
Carol was an intelligent, loved and very sweet woman who will be missed by all who knew her. My condolences to the family. May God have her in his arms.
Arlene M
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Carol was a wonderful person and valued coworker, who left this world too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Denise Cardace
Coworker
June 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to your family.
Susan Disler
Friend
