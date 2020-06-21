Carol Ann Brandt, age 63, was called home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. To know Carol was to know a faithful daughter, sibling, aunt or friend, who showed compassion and love. She loved and honored God, her family, country, church, and all living creatures, with a special heart for those who were less fortunate than her. She especially loved animals who could not speak for themselves. She lived this out by giving of her time and resources to help others. She served faithfully in her church, including leading a ministry that provided financial counseling and she volunteered at the San Antonio Humane Society. She gave generously to several other animal rescue organizations & charities.

Carol enjoyed travel, theater, cooking, reading and movies (especially Hallmark movies). Yes, she was one of THOSE people! She loved to laugh, even at herself.

Carol dedicated her life to serving her country – 9 years in the Air Force and 14 additional years as an Air Force Reservist. She worked for the National Security Agency for 31 years. She excelled at her job, providing valuable intelligence and operational support that directly impacted national security.

Carol loved her parents, Byron Sweinfort Brandt and Maria Orila (Suazo) Brandt, who pre-deceased her; as well as her sisters, Cora Ann Rhines and Cheryl Ann Blackmon; her brother, Charles Andrew Brandt; and their spouses. She also loved her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Galatians 5:22 tells us that, "the fruits of the Spirit are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control." Carol tried to emulate these in her life.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

11:00 AM

GRACE POINT CHURCH

9650 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240

At Carol's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to ASPCA or San Antonio Humane Society.

SPECIAL NOTE: Masks and social distancing will be observed.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at