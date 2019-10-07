|
Music was her gift to the world.
Carol Ann Cockrell Gulley passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Musician, composer, performer, teacher, Carol's music infused her love of everything and everyone; and it merged seamlessly with her passion for language, literature, dance, visual arts, and theatre. Every moment with her was one of melody, of sensitivity, of compassion.
And she shared it all, inspiring family, friends, and the thousands of students she taught throughout her life.
Born on January 25, 1945, Carol was a versatile and natural musician from early childhood, playing piano, accordion, and guitar. She embraced and loved all music: classical, pop, musical theatre, jazz, blues, country – and she was always learning more. Her need and enthusiasm for learning overflowed into many other areas of interest, as well: politics, physics, philosophy, history, travel. She was a gifted theatre director and writer, too: playwright and poet, she studied with Paul Baker at Trinity University and with Pulitzer Prize winning poet Henry Taylor at American University in Washington, D.C. In everything Carol did, her sharp wit, gentle nature and sense of fair play prevailed.
Carol was also a wife, to Robert, and a mother, to Annalee. While music was her gift to the world, her unconditional love was her gift to her family. First meeting in seventh grade, Carol and Robert spent 61 years devoted to one another; and would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on December 2, 2019. Together, they had Annalee, who was perhaps the true love of her life.
She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, and of Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.
Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Gulley of San Antonio; daughter Annalee Gulley of Houston, and sister Cathy Cockrell Newton and husband John of Boerne, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents Sid and Lila Cockrell.
Music was Carol's gift to the world. She remains a steadfast gift to us all.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Laurel Heights Methodist Church. A public graveside service will follow immediately at Mission Burial Park North.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to The Winston Academy of San Antonio."We are the music makers and the dreamers of dreams." (Arthur O'Shaughnessy)