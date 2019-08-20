|
|
July 27, 1933 Carole Berneice Partee Brown passed into eternal life at home from cancer at 86 years old after struggling with Alzheimer's for 15 years. She was born July 27, 1933 in Levelland, Texas, spent her young adulthood in San Antonio Texas, most of her married life in Houston, Texas, and her retirement years in Muldoon, Texas.
She led a life of remarkable achievement, beginning by being named valedictorian of her high school in Eagle Pass, TX, creating the model of how to be a financially independent female in the 1950's by pursuing excellence in office work, fighting the public school systems to provide the best education possible for her two children in the 1970's, and by taking care of any and all loved ones presented before her to the best of her ability. She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Edward Lewis Brown, three brothers, her daughter, Evelyn Frazier Brown Walker, and 9 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, her son, Lewis Franklin Brown, and one grandchild.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Marrs-Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, Texas. Funeral Services will be 10:00am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church in LaGrange, Texas. Burial will be 1:00pm Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 20, 2019