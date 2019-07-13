|
January 15, 1929 - June 26, 2019
Carol Grubb McGinnis, age 90, passed away in San Antonio, TX June 26, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1929 in Oklahoma City, OK to Dillon Emory Grubb and Jessie Kirk Wainwright Grubb. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Roy E. McGinnis; and her son, Bryan Stuart McGinnis. She is survived by her sons, Ronald E. McGinnis, Dana F. McGinnis and Kirk McGinnis; grandchildren, Julie McGinnis Flanagan, Zachary McGinnis, Sean McGinnis, Dana McGinnis Brodie, and Jackson McGinnis; great grandchildren, Colin McGinnis and Wyeth Flanagan; and her sisters, Shirley Camp and Diane Childers.
Her family moved several times until in 1939 when the family settled in San Antonio. She was the oldest of four, with two sisters, Shirley and Diane and a brother, Kirk. Highly intelligent, she was known as adventurous, quick witted and determined. In 1945, after graduating from Edison High School in San Antonio at the age of 16, she entered Trinity University. In July 1948 at the age of 19 she met her future husband, Roy who was in fighter pilot training school at Randolph AFB. They married three months later, and immediately moved to Las Vegas where Roy became an advanced fighter pilot instructor at Nellis, AFB.
During the next twenty years as Roy made the transition to a career outside of the military, they moved several times from Las Vegas to Georgia to California, ultimately returning to San Antonio where she had grown up.
She raised three boys and handled all the responsibilities that entailed with grace. She became a skilled seamstress, making most of the clothes for herself and her boys. She even won some sewing contests stitching haute couture gowns. She learned from her mother how to make all sorts of decorations and used her skills to help in designing when her husband began a building business. Later when the boys were bigger, she found time to return to Trinity University to study Spanish. She became in fluent and enjoyed traveling and studying further in Mexico and far beyond.
Her family and many friends remember her as smart, strong willed, kind and caring, elegant and attentive to the needs of others. She loved her family and her friends, Trini, Felice, Vicki, and especially Joy Potts. She also loved her various sports cars, but especially the turquoise convertible Thunderbird. It was once heard around town that a young girl shouted to her mother, "Look mom, a granny driving a Porsche!" That was Carol.
We will miss her. May God bless her and may she rest in peace.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019
11:00 A.M.
ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
11 ST. LUKE'S LANE
