January 15, 1929 - June 26, 2019
Carol Grubb McGinnis, age 90, passed away on June 26, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on January 15, 1929 in Oklahoma City, OK to Dillon Emory Grubb and Jessie Kirk Wainwright Grubb.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Roy E. McGinnis; and her son, Bryan Stuart McGinnis.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald E. McGinnis and Dana F. McGinnis; grandchildren: Julie McGinnis Flanagan, Zachary McGinnis, Sean McGinnis, Dana McGinnis Brodie, and Jackson McGinnis; great grandchildren, Colin McGinnis and Wyeth Flanagan; and her sisters, Shirley Camp and Diane Childers.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019
11:00 A.M.
ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
11 ST. LUKE'S LANE
An expanded obituary will be published at a later date.
