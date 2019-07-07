San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
11 St. Luke's Lane
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mcginnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Gruss Mcginnis


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Gruss Mcginnis Obituary
January 15, 1929 - June 26, 2019
Carol Grubb McGinnis, age 90, passed away on June 26, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on January 15, 1929 in Oklahoma City, OK to Dillon Emory Grubb and Jessie Kirk Wainwright Grubb.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Roy E. McGinnis; and her son, Bryan Stuart McGinnis.



She is survived by her sons, Ronald E. McGinnis and Dana F. McGinnis; grandchildren: Julie McGinnis Flanagan, Zachary McGinnis, Sean McGinnis, Dana McGinnis Brodie, and Jackson McGinnis; great grandchildren, Colin McGinnis and Wyeth Flanagan; and her sisters, Shirley Camp and Diane Childers.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019
11:00 A.M.
ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
11 ST. LUKE'S LANE

An expanded obituary will be published at a later date.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now