March 19, 2019
Carol Henderson Clark went to be with her Eternal Savior on March 19, 2019, at the age of 75. A life-long resident of San Antonio, Carol took joy in life's simple pleasures, whether being with family, enjoying an outing with friends or taking care of her kitty, Ginger. She especially enjoyed the excitement of the holiday season. Carol will be missed by all who came to know and love her. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Clark, her parents, James and Jean Herff Henderson, and her sister, Joan Kyle Coleman. Carol is survived by her niece, Jean Lassen, and nephews, Lee and Warren Kyle and her cousins Juanita Herff Chipman and Carolyn Herff Kennon. She leaves behind many relatives and friends including her caretakers of many years, Mike and Mary Knabel, and visiting nurse, Heidi Dennis.
Graveside services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South at 11:00 AM on April 10, 2019.
