Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Carol Kay Clark


1953 - 2019
Carol Kay Clark Obituary

Carol Kay Clark, 66, passed away on December 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Carol was born in Bismark, North Dakota on February 19, 1953 to Oscar an Irene Grossman. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Irene; and sister, Char Hetland.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Allen; sister, Lucy Page (John); niece, Kristi Molina; and nephew, Darren Hetland.

Carol and Allen spent many years in Fargo, North Dakota, before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico for a couple of years, and for the last 29 years San Antonio, Texas was their home. Carol loved to travel, she enjoyed the PT Cruiser Club trips, online contests, dining out with Allen and friends, theme parks, and cats.

The family will be receiving friends at 2:00pm on January 4, 2020 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas; with a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00pm.

For online condolences please visit www.sunsetnwfuneralhome.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
