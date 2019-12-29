|
Carol Kay Clark, 66, passed away on December 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Carol was born in Bismark, North Dakota on February 19, 1953 to Oscar an Irene Grossman. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Irene; and sister, Char Hetland.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Allen; sister, Lucy Page (John); niece, Kristi Molina; and nephew, Darren Hetland.
Carol and Allen spent many years in Fargo, North Dakota, before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico for a couple of years, and for the last 29 years San Antonio, Texas was their home. Carol loved to travel, she enjoyed the PT Cruiser Club trips, online contests, dining out with Allen and friends, theme parks, and cats.
The family will be receiving friends at 2:00pm on January 4, 2020 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas; with a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00pm.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019