Carol L. Benedict Price, 90, of San Antonio-Schertz, Tx, passed away on March 16, 2020, in San Antonio, after a long productive life. Carol was born on September 30, 1929, in Culver City, Los Angeles, California, USA, to David and Myrtle (Harris) Lawrence. Later, they moved back to San Antonio, Texas, where she attended junior high and high school during the days that coincided with America's involvement in WWII. She graduated from San Antonio Vocational and Technical High School in 1947 and worked briefly as a fashion layout artist for The Express-News.
Two years after she graduated from high school, she wed James (Jim) E. Benedict from San Antonio, on 3/28/49, at Travis Park Methodist Church. They had two sons, James F. Benedict and Kerry T. Benedict, raising them mainly in Odessa and San Antonio, Texas.
Carol dedicated her life to being a devoted full-time mother and housewife. She excelled at keeping an immaculate home, supporting her sons through their many activities, schooling, and professional career pursuits. Carol supported her husband's career as a home builder and rancher, moving several times as her husband's career dictated, one residence lasting many years in Hollywood Park and the other on a large, hill-country ranch located in Smithson Valley, Texas. She was an active participant in their Simmental cattle operation.
Carol Benedict had a knack for decorating with theme and flair. When she wasn't attending to her family, she could be found shopping with her sister in small towns "antiquing," looking for just the right primitive Texas furniture for their beautifully restored German rock ranch house.
Carol was widowed in 1989 but later remarried to Haskell (Hank) Price of Big Sandy, Texas, on 9/23/94, in Pulaski, Virginia. Hank and Carol Price enjoyed retirement life together exploring beautiful scenery throughout the country. Carol Price was widowed again in 2006, and she lived independently in her own home until her death. Upon her arrival in heaven, she joined her parents, David and Myrtle Lawrence, her first husband James E. Benedict and second husband Hank Price, her sister Joyce Brewer and her husband Roy Rice Brewer in heaven. She is survived by her children and their wives, Dr. Jim and Jenice (Graham) Benedict of Harwood, Texas, and Kerry and Cyndi (Bull) Benedict of San Antonio, Texas; her five grandchildren - Chris Benedict and wife Lisa (Lakeway), Clayton Benedict and wife Jennifer (Woodlands), Alison Benedict (Austin), Jorden Benedict (Dallas), and Madison Benedict (Austin), and her four, young great-grandchildren – Kai and Pierce Benedict, and Beau and Brynlee Benedict.
Carol will be missed by numerous extended relatives and caring friends. A special thank you is extended to Dr. Paul Smith, oncologist Dr. Vijay Gunuganti, neighbors Bob and Janeen Danford, friend Samantha Henness, Heart to Heart Hospice, and the staff at The Forum in Lincoln Heights.
The family requests in place of flowers, memorials are made in Carol Benedict Price's honor to: or to First United Methodist Church, 426 St Paul St, Gonzales, TX 78629, where Carol enjoyed visiting.
Other correspondence may be sent to 10960 SH 304, Harwood, TX.
Due to current government limitations on group sizes, the family has chosen to hold a private graveside service at Mission Burial Park, South, under the direction of Funeral Caring USA Funeral Home.