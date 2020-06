Carol Navarro Pennel, loving mother and wife, passed away April 22, 2020, after a 6 month illness.

She is survived by her husband Joe and her son Seth of North Richland Hills,Texas.

She is also survived by sisters Amanda Vipond and Kateri Gonzales and her aunt Evelyn Heny. She was the daughter of Michael Navarro and Irene Trevino Navarro of San Antonio, Texas.