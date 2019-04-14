San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Carol O. Gillis
1944 - 2019
Carol O. Gillis Obituary
February 3, 1944 - April 10, 2019
Carol Osburn Gillis, 75, of San Antonio, passed peacefully into the loving arms of God surrounded by family Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Donelson C. Gillis, her parents William and Wyvonne Osburn, and her brother Mark Osburn.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Gillis and Amy Gillis; son, Matthew Gillis and wife Melissa; grandson, Aaron Johnson; grand- daughter, Olivia Gillis; several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Porter Loring on McCullough.
ROSARY
TUESDAY- APRIL 16, 2019
12:00 NOON
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

PROCESSION
12:45 P.M
FROM PORTER LORING

Interment in Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
