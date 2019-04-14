|
February 3, 1944 - April 10, 2019
Carol Osburn Gillis, 75, of San Antonio, passed peacefully into the loving arms of God surrounded by family Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Donelson C. Gillis, her parents William and Wyvonne Osburn, and her brother Mark Osburn.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Gillis and Amy Gillis; son, Matthew Gillis and wife Melissa; grandson, Aaron Johnson; grand- daughter, Olivia Gillis; several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Porter Loring on McCullough.
ROSARY
TUESDAY- APRIL 16, 2019
12:00 NOON
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
PROCESSION
12:45 P.M
FROM PORTER LORING
Interment in Mission Burial Park North.
